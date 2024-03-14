Selfless sister finds purpose as caregiver for her sister

By Amy Watson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — When you dreamed about your life as a child, it probably didn’t include giving up everything you wanted to be for someone else.

In today’s My Hero, I spoke with a selfless sister who still finds joy and purpose as a caregiver every single day.

Teresa Howard moved her older sister Marsha into her home 33 years ago. She turned a bedroom into a hospital room and became her full time caregiver.

“At first I used to get sick at my stomach just trying to take care of what I had to do,” Howard said.

It is unconditional love. Marsha was born with cerebral palsy and has been wheel chair bound all her life. Shes now bedridden and on a feeding tube and oxygen.

Felecia Howard nominated her mother for My Hero.

Felecia says her mother gave up fulfilling her dreams to be an artist or doctor and despite her mother’s own health issues has dedicated her life to Marsha.

“That’s why I feel like shes a hero because to give your life to give someone quality care keep someone living who everyone said could live past 16,” she said.

Marsha knows how lucky she is, because it wasn’t that long ago that Marsha was helping Teresa too.

A room full of love, no bitterness or hatefulness for what could have been only tenderness.

With both of their medical issues, they use a wheel chair ramp to get in and out of their rental home. But Teresa is worried about falling when she walks down this old one.

If you know someone who might be able to donate and build a new ramp for them please email me.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

