SC man charged after throwing vulgar, obscene and antisemitic material into yards, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

FLORENCE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man is accused of distributing vulgar, obscene and antisemitic material by throwing the material into people’s yards, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamin Christian Fite, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with multiple counts of communicating obscene messages and littering.

According to investigators, on or about March 5, Fite is accused of anonymously distributing vulgar, obscene and antisemitic material by throwing the material into the yards of multiple Florence County residences without the owner’s consent.

Investigators further allege that Fite threw the clear plastic bags with the obscene printed material in multiple driveways in the Rice Planters, Charters, Ebenezer Chase, Hampton Point, Westpoint, Westbrook and Villa Arno subdivisions.

