COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has reported multiple large power outages on the east side of the city Thursday.

Both outages have been taken care of by CSU crews and power has been restored.

An outage in the Stetson Hills area during the noon hour affected around 2,500 people. A short time later, an outage in the Knob Hill area affected more than 3,000 people.

Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map