Oregon GOP senators barred from reelection over walkout seek statewide office instead

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In Oregon, two Republican state senators barred from reelection after last year’s record-long walkout are seeking statewide office. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Sen. Brian Boquist is running for state treasurer and Sen. Dennis Linthicum is running for secretary of state. Boquist had served in the Legislature since 2009, and Linthicum since 2017. Both were among the 10 GOP senators whose boycott disqualified them from reelection under Ballot Measure 113. The voter-approved constitutional amendment bars lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences. The six-week walkout during the 2023 legislative session paralyzed the Legislature and stalled hundreds of bills.

