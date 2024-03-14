Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion this week among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas. It is not clear exactly when the change took effect, but many migrants with flights out of South Texas on Tuesday said they thought they were being turned away. That included some people who used the government’s online appointment system. The Transportation Security Administration told The Associated Press on Thursday migrants without proper photo identification who want to board flights must submit to facial recognition technology to verify their identity using Department of Homeland Security records.

