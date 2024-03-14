Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery. The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account had a link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details. Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services.

