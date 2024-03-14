Major snowstorm hits Colorado, closing schools, government offices and highways

DENVER (AP) — A major snowstorm is hitting Colorado, closing numerous schools and government offices and shutting down sections of highways leading to the Denver area. Meteorologists are warning of difficult to nearly impossible travel. The storm began Wednesday night and wasn’t expected to wind down until Friday. The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow accumulations were expected in the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, with a large area expected to get 18 to 36 inches, and some amounts exceeding 4 feet. The weather service says the Denver area was expected to get 10 to 20 inches of snow, with up to 2 feet in the western suburbs.

