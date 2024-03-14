Lyft and Uber say they will leave Minneapolis after city council forces them to pay drivers more

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lyft and Uber say they will cease operations in Minneapolis after the city’s council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto and require ride-hailing services to increase driver wages to the equivalent of the local hourly minimum wage of $15.57. A statement from Lyft calls the ordinance “deeply flawed” and says it will pull out by May 1, when the ordinance takes effect. Uber has reportedly issued a similar statement. The measure’s co-sponsor says drivers “deserve dignified minimum wages like all other workers.” Uber and Lyft say they will push for statewide legislation to counter the ordinance. State House Republicans have proposed a bill that would preempt local regulations of ride-hailing services.

