Lotus Seafood Delights Houston with Lowered Crawfish Prices

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Attention, Houston seafood enthusiasts! Your go-to destination for the finest Cajun crawfish, Lotus Seafood, announces a delectable price drop—crawfish are now more affordable than ever! Effective today, March 13, 2024, experience the joy of Cajun flavors for only $9 per pound, a significant decrease from the citywide average of $10 to $14.

With a loyal following since 2006, Lotus Seafood has become a cherished fixture in Houston’s culinary scene. They’re not just dropping prices; they’re elevating the crawfish dining experience across their five Houston locations, including Pearland, Kirkwood, Stafford, Bissonnet at 59, and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Indulge in the highest quality crawfish, meticulously hand-sorted and seasoned to your liking. Choose your spice level, ranging from the gentlest mild to a fiery Spicy x5, and customize your feast with savory additions like corn, sausage, turkey necks, and more.

Dive into the season’s catch, available daily after 12 pm. Relish in the one-of-a-kind “Crack Sauce” and refreshing frozen daiquiris to complete your meal. Lotus Seafood’s scrumptious fare is at your fingertips, ready for phone-in, in-store, and online orders exclusively through their website.

Embrace the heritage of Lotus Seafood, beginning as a fresh seafood market on Braeswood Blvd. Now, they boast five restaurant locales, a state-of-the-art Food Truck for catering, and a social media presence that’s a hub for over half a million followers on Instagram.

Their innovative menu includes the famous “Loud Packs,” “Hot Boxes,” and a rich variety of fried and boiled seafood, lobster, fish fillets, crawfish, oysters, Cajun shrimp, Po-Boys, chicken wings, and seafood-infused rice and noodles—there’s something for every palate!

As the season flourishes, Lotus Seafood is dedicated to maintaining affordability, passing on any savings to their valued customers. For the latest on their irresistible crawfish, comprehensive menus, and much more, visit their website and keep up with @lotusseafood on Instagram for current prices and exclusive specials.

Delight in this Houston gem’s offerings and let Lotus Seafood transform your meal into a celebration of flavor and savings!

Order your feast now and immerse yourself in the tasteful tradition that is Lotus Seafood. Join the ranks of seafood aficionados and bask in the ambiance of quality dining that Lotus Seafood consistently delivers, right in the heart of Houston.

For more info, visit Lotus-Seafood.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.