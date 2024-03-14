Kansas City group aims to turn city orange in support of kidney cancer awareness

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City group is making strides to turn the city orange in support of those battling kidney cancer, particularly inspired by a 15-month-old girl.

Marloe Miller is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

“They originally thought it was a tumor on her kidney,” said Kylie Swearingen, a friend of the family.

Miller’s journey has been a challenging one.

“She’s undergone four rounds out of six of chemotherapy,” Swearingen said.

Diagnosed at just 11 months old, Miller has endured four straight months of treatment and a kidney removal.

Despite the hardships, Marloe continues to fight.

In honor of National Kidney Cancer Awareness Month in March, Marloe’s supporters are working to get the city to light up downtown in orange for a few days to raise awareness and show support for Marloe.

“We have orange lights on our house right now, a couple of neighbors have as well, so that something small you could do to show some support,” Swearingen said

Swearingen describes Marloe as a fighter who, despite her young age, is a source of positivity.

“She is truly the funniest kid even for being 15 months old…” Swearingen said.

To help with the financial burden of Marloe’s treatment, friends and family have started a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $14,000 of its $20,000 goal to cover medical bills and support the family while Marloe is in the hospital.

