Investigators take second look at Shreveport civil rights activist’s death

By Brittany Breeding

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Investigators are taking another look into the death of a Shreveport civil rights activist. Ann Brewster died in 1964. Now police are reviewing evidence to see if her death was a suicide or a homicide.

“Due to some public outcry and some information that’s been received by the department, Chief Smith has asked us to review this case and determine if the evidence does exist for us to actually reopen this investigation,” said Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

Brewster, 41, was a civil rights activist in Shreveport, closely involved with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She used her workplace – the Modern Beauty Shop – to pass information to other activists.

She was found dead in her home on Templeman St. in Shreveport in February 1964. The police report states she had been shot in the head with a .38-caliber gun that was found still in her right hand. A suicide note was also found nearby.

Back then, her death was ruled a suicide. But now police are looking into if that’s what actually happened.

“We’re still in a gathering, fact finding point in this investigation, just determining what information still exists,” said Bordelon. “And there’s a lot of stuff that is done differently now than it was done in 1964, so there is a learning curve when it comes to looking back at this, as well as the way evidence was preserved at that point in time.”

They’re also getting other agencies like the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to team up on this investigation.

“Hopefully, with everybody in that room, there are some ideas that will be had to further this investigation, if possible,” said Bordelon.

This case happened 60 years ago, so they’re hoping people who were alive at the time know something that can help.

“If anybody has any information from that time period, especially firsthand or even secondhand knowledge, if they want to reach out to the police department, It may be information that we don’t have,” said Bordelon.

If you know anything, call the Shreveport Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-673-7373.

