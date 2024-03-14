Skip to Content
News

I-25 likely to close over Monument Hill Thursday afternoon, evening

CDOT
By
today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:47 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that there is a probable closure of I-25 over Monument Hill.

According to CDOT, the closure is anticipated to happen Thursday afternoon or evening due to the weather.

CDOT says that drivers should be prepared for highway closures and extended delays. They recommend having your car prepared for delays including having water, food, and blankets in your car.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content