I-25 likely to close over Monument Hill Thursday afternoon, evening

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that there is a probable closure of I-25 over Monument Hill.

According to CDOT, the closure is anticipated to happen Thursday afternoon or evening due to the weather.

CDOT says that drivers should be prepared for highway closures and extended delays. They recommend having your car prepared for delays including having water, food, and blankets in your car.