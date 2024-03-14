Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband’s conviction

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ former first lady Ana García de Hernández says her decision to seek the presidency next year is about showing the world the injustice that was done to her recently convicted husband, not an attempt to protect herself from prosecution as some allege. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday in the same Tegucigalpa home where police arrested her husband Juan Orlando Hernández in February 2022 on a U.S. extradition request, she said that in conversations with Hernández since his conviction, he told her “this is another test and we are going to continue exhausting appeals, the world saw the injustice that was committed and we have to remain standing.”

