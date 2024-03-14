Hans Zimmer talks about first North American tour dates in 7 years, the magic of composing for film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Composer Hans Zimmer’s film scores have soundtracked magic movie moments in “The Lion King,” “The Dark Knight” and both new “Dune” movies, to name a few. This fall, the “Hans Zimmer Live” tour will hit U.S. and Canada, marking the first time Zimmer has performed in North America in seven years. It kicks off in Duluth, Georgia, on Sept. 6 and will hit 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada before concluding in Vancouver on Oct. 6. In an exclusive interview, Zimmer tells The Associated Press that after avoiding the stage for four decades, his 2017 Coachella performance — and some advice from Pharrell and the Smiths’ Johnny Marr — helped convince him to tour.

