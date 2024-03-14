Georgia school voucher bill narrowly clears longtime obstacle with state House passage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have powered a voucher plan funding private school tuition and home schooling through the state House. Thursday’s 91-82 vote gets the measure close to becoming law. The same bill failed last year when 16 Republicans voted against it. Thursday, it passed with one vote to spare after seven Republicans and one Democrat who opposed the measure last year flipped to support it. Supporters say the bill would create options for children in poorly-performing schools. Democrats argue the $6,500 voucher isn’t enough to pay tuition at most private schools, and that private schools could discriminate. The vote sends the bill back to the Senate for final passage. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is backing the voucher plan.

