Geert Wilders says it is ‘constitutionally wrong’ that he had to sacrifice his leadership ambitions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders says it is unfair and “constitutionally wrong” that he had to sacrifice his leadership aspirations in order to pave the way for a right-wing ruling coalition in the Netherlands after his party won elections in November. Wilders said Wednesday night that he was giving up his bid, at least for now, to become prime minister because he did not have the full support of all three parties he is negotiating with to form a ruling coalition. He sounded bitter Thursday that he likely will not become prime minister despite his party winning the most seats in Nov. 22 parliamentary elections.

