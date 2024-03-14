France’s Macron to discuss Ukraine strategy on TV, after pushback over his not ruling out troops

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to speak on national television about how to further support Ukraine. The interview comes after he drew pushback from European leaders last month when he said the possibility of sending Western troops to the war-torn country should not be ruled out. France’s parliament debated Ukraine strategy this week. Both chambers in symbolic votes approved a 10-year bilateral security agreement signed last month by Macron with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Macron plans to meet Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin in a summit meant to show unity.

