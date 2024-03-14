Estranged wife gives Gilgo Beach slaying suspect ‘the benefit of the doubt,’ visits him in jail
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The estranged wife of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann says she believes he is not capable of the crimes he is accused of and she visits him in jail weekly despite pending divorce proceedings. Asa Ellerup told Newsday in a statement issued through her lawyer Wednesday that she will listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment. She added that she has given her husband ”the benefit of the doubt.” The 60-year-old Heuermann has been charged with killing four women whose bodies were found in an area known as Gilgo Beach in 2010. He has pleaded not guilty.