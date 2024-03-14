Empowering a Legacy: Tyra Banks Headlines TWEF’s 20th Anniversary ‘Men Who EmpowerHer’ VIP Reception

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF) in celebrating a milestone—the 20th Anniversary of advocating for and fostering women’s leadership and empowerment. In honor of this significant occasion, we are excited to invite you to the “2024 Men Who EmpowerHer Connect VIP Reception.” This premier event will take place on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Hotel Zaza Museum District, an emblem of luxury and sophistication located at 5701 Main St, Houston, TX. The Men Who EmpowerHer Connect is an integral part of the TWEF Women’s Leadership Summit, providing an exclusive networking platform where leaders and advocates for women’s leadership come together to share insights and strengthen bonds. We are delighted to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding gentlemen who have demonstrated unparalleled support and dedication to women’s advancement and community development.

Over the years, the event has been graced by the presence of an illustrious roster of past participants, including Grammy Award-winning artist Ron Isley; the eminent business guru Dr. John Maxwell; Houston’s own former Mayor Sylvester Turner; the Academy Award-winning talent Cicely Tyson; and the esteemed business powerhouse Tina Knowles, among others. These individuals exemplify the spirit of empowerment and service that TWEF stands for.

This year’s VIP reception promises to be no less inspiring, with the formidable Tyra Banks, a paragon of fashion and entrepreneurship, engaging in an intimate fireside chat hosted by ABC 13’s renowned news anchor Melanie Lawson. Tyra’s presence and dialogue will undoubtedly enrich the conversation on leadership and empowerment.

Tyra Banks’ influence in the fashion and media industries has left an indelible mark, making her participation a perfect alignment with TWEF’s commitment to empowerment. With her remarkable achievements as a model, host, and CEO, she embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and the empowering message we aim to convey.

Following the reception there will be an exclusive luncheon which doubles as a fundraiser to support TWEF scholars. This is a chance to not only dine in good company but also to contribute to the cause of education and empowerment.

Your participation at the 2024 TWEF Men Who EmpowerHer Connect VIP Reception is not just a privilege but a reinforcement of our shared goals. You will be among those who champion the path to greater heights for women and by extension, for entire families in achieving and maintaining a sense of empowerment that is evident through life’s achievements.

We eagerly await your presence and contribution to this prestigious gathering. Together, we will continue to champion the cause of empowering men, women, children, and entire families towards achieving their utmost potential.

Deavra Daughtry Founder, Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF)

Please mark your calendars and join us in this commendable tradition, ensuring your place in the ongoing legacy of men who truly ‘EmpowerHer.’ For more info and tickets, go to: TWEF.org

