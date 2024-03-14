Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A driver who said his pickup’s steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash. Prosecutors in the city of Goodyear announced their decision Thursday to prosecute Pedro Quintana-Lujan. It comes after a National Transportation Safety Board report that said testing on the truck found nothing wrong with the steering. Quintana-Lujan is charged with 11 misdemeanors, including causing death by a moving violation. Prosecutors say he faces up to 5 1/2 if convicted on all counts.

