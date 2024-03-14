Dog rescued from wet, garbage-filled grain storage bin

By MICHAEL HOUCK AND SHARA PARK

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — A lost dog was reunited with her owner after being found in an old grain storage bin by animal control officers.

On Monday, Weber County Animal Services said the dog, 5-year-old Mo, had fallen down a 10-foot hole into an “old grain storage bin that was full of garbage and a foot of water,” at Cache Commodities. An employee at the site said they heard some whining on Friday night coming from one of the back buildings that isn’t used anymore. He went to check it out, but couldn’t find anything.

When employees returned on Monday they heard the cries again, and this time found Mo deep down in one of the abandoned pits.

“She was so tired when we got there. She wasn’t making any noise, she didn’t even try to struggle to get up and walk herself,” said Officer Rachel Toone with Weber County Animal Services. “She was shivering, she was shaking, and she was just covered in grime and dirt.”

The animal control officers were able to retrieve the 117-lb dog from the hole using straps, and an officer then carried her up a ladder. Mo was then taken to Millcreek Vet, where her hydration was restored, she was given a bath, and treated with antibiotics for an infection.

Mo was microchipped and therefore easily returned to her owner, who had been searching for her since Friday. It is believed Mo may have chased a raccoon from her home a few blocks away.

Toone said Mo was so happy to be reunited with her owner — Mo perked up as soon as she heard her owners voice.

