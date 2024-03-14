Skip to Content
News

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

By
Published 4:11 PM

By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware have given final approval to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state.  The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports it. Thursday’s vote came exactly one week before a federal appeals court hears arguments on Maryland’s decade-old permit-to-purchase law, which was declared unconstitutional by a three-judge panel of the court in November. Only a handful of other states have similar permit laws, some of which are facing legal challenges. North Carolina repealed its permit law effective earlier this year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content