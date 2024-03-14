Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware have given final approval to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports it. Thursday’s vote came exactly one week before a federal appeals court hears arguments on Maryland’s decade-old permit-to-purchase law, which was declared unconstitutional by a three-judge panel of the court in November. Only a handful of other states have similar permit laws, some of which are facing legal challenges. North Carolina repealed its permit law effective earlier this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.