Colorado State Patrol enacts commercial vehicle chain law for Monument Hill, truck stops full

Taken near Monument Hill
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Castle Rock says that the commercial vehicle chain law is in effect on I-25 in both directions from Lone Tree (MP 193) to Monument Hill (163).

CSP says that multiple semis are stuck in this area and are blocking lanes.

From midnight to 10:30 a.m. on March 14 CSP reports responding to 62 calls for assisting motorists, 3 abandoned vehicles, and 22 crashes, no injuries believed to be serious.

The Town of Monument is reporting that all truck stops are at full capacity and cannot take any more trucks or stranded motorists.

Emergency officials are asking that people stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to travel

