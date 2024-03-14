Colorado snowstorm closes highways and schools for a second day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there. The severe weather on Thursday and continuing into Friday morning shut down a stretch of Interstate 70, the state’s main east-west highway, in the mountains for much of the day, stranding some drivers for hours, mainly because of trucks that got stuck in the snow. More than 18,800 customers were without power across Colorado late Thursday. Denver International Airport was open but 830 flights were canceled Thursday with nearly 440 more delayed. The storm began Wednesday night and delivered the slushy, wet snow typical for March, one of the snowiest months in Denver.

By THOMAS PEIPERT and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

