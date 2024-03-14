College swimmers, volleyball players sue NCAA over transgender policies

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines was among more than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022. The lawsuit details the shock Gaines and other swimmers felt when they learned they would have to share a locker room with Thomas. It also documents a number of races they swam in with Thomas. The lawsuit said the plaintiffs “bring this case to secure for future generations of women the promise of Title IX that is being denied them and other college women” by the NCAA.

