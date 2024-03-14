Australia resumes funding for UNRWA and pledges more Gaza aid

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has announced it will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians. Several weeks ago, the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support because of Israeli allegations that some of its Gaza-based staff participated in the Oct. 7 attack. The Australian government pledged Friday to increase aid for the besieged enclave, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressing horror at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. Australia’s move follows Canada, Sweden and the European Commission to reinstate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. The agency’s international funding had been frozen while the allegations were investigated.

