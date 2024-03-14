Arlington Police mull over 13 client deaths of assisted living property suspect

By Marvin Hurst

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Arlington Police confirm 13 clients of Regla Becquer have died since 2002. However, the 49-year-old business owner is not facing criminal charges in the deaths.

Police said the investigation into the owner of Love and Caring for People, LLC is not over. They are digging into a case that came to their attention in mid-December, and additional criminal charges could emerge.

A 53-year-old woman, according to an arrest document, told Arlington firefighters and police she was being held against her will.

Investigators said the victim, who has cerebral palsy, diabetes, and can only move her arms, said the conditions were so awful at Becquer’s boarding home on Woodbrook that she slit her wrists. An arrest affidavit says her goal was to get emergency crews to the house.

Becquer, to date, is facing a criminal charge of abandoning/endangering disabled imminent bodily injury. Her bond at the Tarrant County Jail is $750,000. Police said no further arrests have been made.

The allegations continue to pile up as investigators probe Becquer, family members, and even people they dated who served as staff at five properties. Three are in Arlington, one in Mansfield, and one in Grapevine.

“They live in the houses with these individuals and are essentially their caretakers,” Lt. Kimberly Harris said.

Harris said it created a system where the clients weren’t cared for; medication did not get appropriately dispensed, the clients were intentionally alienated from their families, and debit cards were used without authorization.

Alleged victims and their families should call APD at 817-575-3230.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.