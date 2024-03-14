Arizona Coyotes cleared to bid for tract of land in north Phoenix for new arena site

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena. The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals unanimously approved the $68.5 million appraisal of the 95 acres. The decision sets the stage for the Arizona State Land Department to sell the land at auction with a starting price of $68.5 million. The next step is to set an auction date, which must be publicly advertised for 10 weeks. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo looked at various potential arena sites around the Valley before zeroing in on the tract of land near Scottsdale.

