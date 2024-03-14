A critical Rhode Island bridge will need to be demolished and replaced

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee says a critical bridge that was partially shut down over safety concerns in December will need to be demolished and replaced. McKee said Thursday that an independent review of the Washington Bridge found additional structural deficiencies requiring that it be replaced. The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence. McKee says his administration is investigating what led up to the need to shut down and replace the bridge. He says he will hold all responsible parties accountable. The new bridge should be substantially completed with traffic flowing by September 2026.

