Vermont murder-for-hire case sees third suspect plead guilty

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — One of the last of four men charged in an international murder-for-hire plot that led to the abduction and killing of a Vermont man has pleaded guilty. Berk Eratay of Las Vegas was expected to go on trial in September along with key suspect Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Eratay pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud and arranging to have a third man kidnap and kill Gregory Davis of Danville, Vermont. Prosecutors said Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Gumrukcu was defrauding Davis in a multimillion-dollar oil deal.

