Ukrainian ministers ‘optimistic’ about securing US aid, call for repossession of Russian assets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of Ukrainian justice ministers in Washington this week say they are “quite optimistic” about the U.S. coming up with a way to financially support Ukraine. But lawmakers must agree on how to move forward. Speaking at a Wednesday press conference at his country’s embassy, Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska called on U.S. lawmakers to pass a stalled supplemental funding proposal that would allot tens of billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine. Their request comes as Ukrainian units on the front lines are rationing munitions because funding has been exhausted. Maliuska called for lawmakers to put aside divisions and political disputes.

