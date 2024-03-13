Britain will introduce legislation to quash convictions of those affected by a Post Office scandal
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The British government will introduce legislation to quash the wrongful convictions of hundreds of Post Office branch managers in England and Wales who were caught up in one of the United Kingdom’s biggest miscarriages of justice. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday the legislation “marks an important step forward in finally clearing” the names of those who were convicted on the basis of a faulty computer accounting system, known as Horizon, and have faced long delays in having their compensation claims assessed. More than 700 so-called subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015.