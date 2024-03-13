UK and Texas pledge closer trade ties. A wider deal with the US government has stalled

LONDON (AP) — Britain has signed a trade agreement with Texas. It’s the eighth the U.K. has inked with a U.S. state in the absence of a wider free trade agreement with the U.S. government. This is not a full trade deal, but it commits Britain and Texas to improve co-operation between businesses and tackle regulatory barriers to trade. U.K.-U.S. trade talks were launched soon after Britain left the European Union in 2020, but negotiations later faltered. Instead, Britain has resorted to signing agreements with individual states including Florida, Indiana and North Carolina.

