U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents roll out body cameras to agents in five cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five cities will start wearing body-worn cameras under a new policy being rolled out. Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner said the agency has 1,600 body-worn cameras that will be furnished to agents and officers in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Buffalo and Detroit. He called it an important step to build public trust. The move is part of efforts rolled out by President Biden in 2022 to require federal law enforcement officers to wear the cameras as a way to increase transparency. Lechleitner said the goal is to eventually expand the body cameras nationwide, but to do that they need more funding.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.