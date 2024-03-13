Tow truck company owner arrested after customers were overcharged

By Evan Sobol

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A tow truck company owner was arrested after customers were overcharged, according to East Haven police.

Authorities said 33-year-old Melissa Rivera was charged with larceny third-degree.

The investigation began on January 5 when a driver questioned the amount they were charged by One Source Towing. The driver’s vehicle was being towed just over half a mile.

“One Source Towing, which is one of three local tow companies on the East Haven Police Department Tow rotation list, charged the motorist more than double what state statute allows,” said police.

Investigators learned that on more than 50 occasions, One Source Towing charged an “administrative fee”, a “fuel surcharge fee”, and other fees that do not fall under state set fees, police said.

“In total, it was determined that $5,804.48 in fraudulent ‘administrative fees’ were collected from customers, $296.26 in fraudulent ‘fuel surcharges’ were collected from customers and $442.41 was collected from customers in fraudulent mileage fees,” said East Haven police.

Rivera was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court later this month.

Police said One Source Towing has been suspended from the East Haven Police Department’s tow rotation list. The suspension is pending a hearing date that has not been determined yet.

