The massive health care hack is now being investigated by the federal Office of Civil Rights

Federal civil rights investigators are looking into whether protected health information was exposed in the recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare. The Office for Civil Rights says it’s also examining whether Change Healthcare followed laws protecting patient privacy. Change Healthcare provides technology used to submit and process insurance claims and handles about 14 billion transactions a year. UnitedHealth Group owns Change Healthcare and says it’ll cooperate. Attackers gained access to some of Change Healthcare’s information technology systems last month, disrupting billing and care-authorization systems across the country.

