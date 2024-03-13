‘The Girls on the Bus’ takes you on a soapy ride with reporters following presidential campaigns

A new narrative series on Max follows female journalists on the campaign trail for the presidential election. “The Girls on the Bus” is based on the memoir “Chasing Hilary” by Amy Chozick, who covered Hillary Clinton’s two unsuccessful campaigns for president. Chozick and Julie Plec, who was an executive producer on “The Vampire Diaries” for The CW, are co-creators and executive producers. It stars Melissa Benoist as a newspaper reporter who befriends three other female journalists on the road, each representing different types and ideologies of journalism, played by Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. “The Girls on the Bus” premieres Thursday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.