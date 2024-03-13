Teller, Unincorporated El Paso County, impacted the most by heavy snowstorms

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday and Thursday's heavy snowfall will leave behind feet of snow on major thoroughfares and rural roads. Teller County officials say that the heavy, wet snow will impact their ability to keep up with the storm.

"It's going to be a lot of snow. It's going to be heavy," Brad Shaw, the Roads and Bridges Operations supervisor for Teller County said.

Shaw also said that a good portion of roads in Teller County are made of gravel, making them harder to keep clear.

"We have a lot of gravel roads, so [plows will] dig into the mud while we're trying to push the snow," Shaw said.

Teller County Public Works spent a good portion of the day preparing their fleets of trucks for the heavy weather expected Wednesday and Thursday, however, despite their preparation, Shaw said people should expect to wait a couple of days to be able to travel.

Further East, in Monument, folks face similar impacts in higher elevations.

"When we get a snowstorm up here, anything is possible," Lewis said.

Lewis detailed that since unincorporated El Paso County made the change in policy to only plow residential streets when there is six inches or more of snow, her steep neighborhood has felt very dangerous.

"We've seen garbage trucks stuck down the road and have had to have huge tow trucks come up and tow them out, [as well as] delivery vans, all sorts of things," Lewis said.

Of course, Monument is expecting more than six inches of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Don't get on the road unless it's essential. And if you do -- have the right equipment, right tires, pack blankets, and some food in case you do get stranded," Shaw said.