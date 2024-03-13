Sunny Isles Beach traffic stop leads to arrest for counterfeit diplomatic tag

By CAROLINA BORGES, ALEX BROWNING

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A routine stop by Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officers has led to the arrest of a woman for driving with a counterfeit license plate, leading to social media attention after a video of the interaction was posted online.

The incident, captured in a video posted to the “OnlyInDade” Instagram account, has prompted the police department to clarify the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

“I feel threatened,” said the man who was with the woman.

Cecilia Mercado, 32, was pulled over by police officers for ignoring a “Right Turn Only” sign in a high-traffic area known for frequent accidents. The video showed the officer forcibly pulling her out of the car, Tuesday.

Despite initially being stopped for traffic violations, the situation escalated when Mercado claimed to have “immunity” and refused to comply with the officers’ request for her identification and insurance documents.

A video circulating online shows a portion of the interaction, missing the critical moment when Mercado rolled up her car window as officers were asking for her ID and insurance, police said. This led to the police legally taking her from the vehicle and placing her in handcuffs.

“She is not a United States citizen. They have no jurisdiction,” continued the visibly irate man. “You are going to get fired from your job and she’s going to get $250,000 for winning in court. I will see you in court.”

Footage of the arrest exhibited Mercado falling to the ground as officers continued to pull her out of the car. She appeared visibly shocked.

Officials said she was originally cited for a traffic violation and was then released, but further investigations revealed that she had a counterfeit diplomatic tag. This led police to put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for Mercado. She was subsequently arrested again at the same location.

“All you had to do was comply,” said one officer. Mercado said she gave them her passport but an officer stated that was not a driver’s license.

Mercado was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctonal Center, facing felony charges related to the counterfeit license plate, with a bond set at $2,500.

“The City of Sunny Isles Beach Police Department remains committed to making our streets safe for drivers and pedestrians,” stated the department in a release.

The 32-year-old woman has since posted bond Wednesday and it is unclear if she will appear in front of a judge before she gets released.

