Skip to Content
News

State agencies provide update on incoming winter storm

KRDO
By
today at 9:05 AM
Published 9:11 AM

COLORADO (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation, alongside the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will provide an update regarding the upcoming winter storm that is anticipated to impact much of the state.

Road conditions will be treacherous in many areas across the state, with the brunt of the storm happening east of the Continental Divide, the foothills, and the Palmer Divide.

A virtual media briefing is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and can be watched above.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content