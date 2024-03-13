State agencies provide update on incoming winter storm

COLORADO (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation, alongside the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will provide an update regarding the upcoming winter storm that is anticipated to impact much of the state.

Road conditions will be treacherous in many areas across the state, with the brunt of the storm happening east of the Continental Divide, the foothills, and the Palmer Divide.

A virtual media briefing is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and can be watched above.