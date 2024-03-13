South Africa’s foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrested

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home. Her comments deepen the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations’ top court. She made the comments earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party. She also encouraged people to protest outside the embassies of what she called the “five primary supporters” of Israel and its military action in Gaza.

