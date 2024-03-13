Soccer star Quincy Promes has reportedly been arrested in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch soccer star Quincy Promes has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors who will seek his extradition. Promes was convicted in absentia last month by an Amsterdam court of involvement in cocaine smuggling and sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors did not confirm Promes’ name, but said in a statement Wednesday that a 32-year-old man who lives in Moscow was arrested in Dubai. Promes is 32 and lives in the Russian capital, where he plays for Spartak Moscow. Dutch prosecutors rarely release the names of suspects in criminal cases. Spartak recently played friendly matches in the United Arab Emirates. Promes hasn’t appeared in recent games.