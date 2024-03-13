Shining Bright: Houston’s Top Teens Triumph at the 2024 Blue and Silver Presentation Ball

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Celebrating the dazzling success of the 2024 Blue and Silver Presentation Ball, the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Nonpareil Chapter once again illuminated the night with an “Evening of Elegance and Inspiration.” This prestigious event, held on February 24 at BREC Jefferson Highway Park, was not just a showcase of grandeur but a profound display of talent and service, integral to the ethos of the organization.

Fifteen extraordinary teens took center stage, each presenting unique talents, and from them, the 2024 Royal Court was crowned: Brenden Morris and Jalynn Jamison shone as Mister and Miss Top Teen, with Eric Vaughn and Kayleigh Dugas capturing the titles of Mister and Miss Blue and Silver Teen, respectively, and Emerson Wilson honored as the Runner Up Teen.

These exceptional young leaders are poised to represent the Nonpareil Chapter at the 53rd Area 1 Conference in Houston, Texas, this April, where they will compete with their peers in a celebration of leadership and community service.

Marking 40 years of service to the Baton Rouge community, the local Nonpareil Chapter has consistently championed the advancement of community welfare, led by President Lady Constance Carroll and the zealous Teen Leader Kaila Anthony. The Top Ladies of Distinction, a venerable 501(c)3 organization, has extended its influence through more than 125 chapters across the United States, steadfast in its mission to uplift the community through service.

The Houston Chapter, in alignment with the organization’s national vision, pledges to be the jewels of transformation, upholding the legacy and fortifying the support for our teens. As we join forces under the noble mission of the TLOD — to transform lives and make a difference, one teen, one lady, and one community at a time — we invite you to connect with our journey of change and service.

Stay updated with our endeavors at tlodhouston.org and engage with us on Facebook. For more information, reach out via email at HoustonTLODInfo@gmail.com.

