Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to announce vice presidential running mate March 26 in California

Published 1:52 PM

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce a running mate for his independent presidential campaign on March 26 in Oakland, California. Kennedy’s campaign announced the plans Tuesday but did not say whom he will pick. Kennedy told The New York Times this week that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are among the front-runners. Kennedy is making an unusually early announcement because of ballot access rules in many states that require independent candidates to name their vice presidential nominees before they can begin the process.

