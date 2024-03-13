Pueblo PD: Vehicle/suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-25 identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported Wednesday that the vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run on I-25 have been identified.

RELATED: Victim in fatal hit-and-run on I-25 in Pueblo identified

Just after 3 a.m. on March 4, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a hit-and-run crash at southbound I-25 and Indiana Ave.

According to the PPD, a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the crash and fled the scene. A man on a moped was killed in the crash.

RELATED: Pueblo PD searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-25

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed as 57-year-old Ruben Sena of Pueblo.

PPD reported Wednesday just that the Jeep and driver had been identified. No further information was released.

In their report of this incident, the PPD said the victim was on a moped. When the county coroner release the identify of the victim, he described the vehicle as a motorcycle.