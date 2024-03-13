Plan to install new leaders in Haiti appears to crumble after political parties reject it
By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A proposal to install new leadership in Haiti appears to be crumbling as some political parties rejected the plan to create a presidential council that would manage the transition. The panel would be responsible for selecting an interim prime minister and a council of ministers that would attempt to chart a new path for the Caribbean country that has been overrun by gangs. The violence has closed schools and businesses and disrupted daily life across Haiti.