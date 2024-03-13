Plan to install new leaders in Haiti appears to crumble after political parties reject it

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A proposal to install new leadership in Haiti appears to be crumbling as some political parties rejected the plan to create a presidential council that would manage the transition. The panel would be responsible for selecting an interim prime minister and a council of ministers that would attempt to chart a new path for the Caribbean country that has been overrun by gangs. The violence has closed schools and businesses and disrupted daily life across Haiti.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

