Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management provides update on incoming storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) is closely monitoring a possible winter storm that will impact the region from March 13-15, and local officials stand ready to respond to impacts in and around El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. through Friday, March 15 at 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts rain starting on Wednesday, March 13, in the morning, changing over to widespread snow showers that evening and into Thursday, March 14. Wet, heavy snowfall is possible for the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing challenging travel conditions. Snowfall rates for the region are predicted between 0.5-1.0” per hour, with isolated higher amounts possible. Areas above 6,500 feet could see snowfall rates of 2.0” per hour or higher, including Pikes Peak and the Palmer Divide.

PPROEM says that snowfall totals prior to daybreak on Thursday, March 14, will be between 1.5-4.5” for northern Colorado Springs, 0.5-3.0” for central/south Colorado Springs, and 7-11" for northern El Paso County, with continued snowfall through Friday evening.

PPROEM is expected to give a media briefing at 11 a.m. but, has also provided the information below so that residents can prepare for the incoming storm.

Travel impacts and preparedness

In preparation for the expected snowfall in the region, Colorado Springs and El Paso County Departments of Public Works will deploy snowplows to ensure roads remain clear and safe for travel. Residents are encouraged to exercise patience with snow and ice operations and don’t crowd the plow, maintaining a generous distance both in front and behind to minimize the risk of accidents and damage.

If possible, stay indoors and avoid travel, especially on Thursday morning. If you must travel, be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

Roadways could be slippery due to rain preceding the predicted snow. Plan extra time to reach your destination.

Have at least a half tank of fuel and winter emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Run errands (groceries, medications, etc.) NOW, and plan not to travel if you don’t have to once the snow starts.

Ensure you have food, medications, and everything you need to shelter at home during the storm.

The heavy snow could cause downed trees and power lines that could block or impact roadways. Motorists should treat any darkened intersections as a four-way stop.

Due to the country's varied topography, weather conditions may significantly differ from one area to another, which could affect local conditions at one's home or destination. To stay informed about the road conditions, the public is advised to visit cotrip.org, local news, or NOAA Weather Radio for updates.

Residents should only call 911 for a life-threatening emergency.

Downed Trees

The predicted wet, heavy snow could cause downed trees, limbs, and branches.

Within the City limits: For NON-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, City residents can call City Forestry at (719) 385-5942 or use GoCOS!, the City’s mobile app, which can be found at coloradosprings.gov/gocos. To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way, visit coloradosprings.gov/downtree.

Outside of City limits: For assistance with trees or debris that are blocking the roadway, residents outside of the city limits can call 719-520-6460 or use the EPC Citizen Connect App. Residents can also report by visiting citizenconnect.elpasoco.com/.

Please note: Downed trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner. Contact home insurance or a private tree removal company. Neither the City nor the County responds to calls about trees on private property. If there is a threat to life safety or a power line is involved, please call 9-1-1.

Power lines or power outages

Residents should be on the lookout for fallen power lines or trees that have come into contact with a power line. If you see this, stay away from the line and/or tree, and immediately contact your utility provider.

If your home is served by overhead electric lines and the mast on top of your house has sustained damage due to weather, hire a licensed contractor to fix the broken mast to restore service.

Do not use ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Colorado Springs Utilities: csu.org/Pages/StormCenter.aspx or 719-448-4800 or dial 911.

To reduce call volume and expedite emergency-related calls during this winter storm event, Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to use its online outage map at csu.org for electric outage information and status updates and to not call 448-4800 unless a customer is reporting a downed electric line, a tree into an electric line, or some other utilities-related emergency that poses a safety risk.

Mountain View Electric: mvea.coop/outage-center/outage-reporting/ or 800-388-9881

City of Fountain Utilities: 719-322-2010

Black Hills Energy: blackhillsenergy.com/outages or 888-890-5554

CORE Electric Cooperative: core.coop/outage-center or 833-267-3394

Colorado Springs Airport flight information

For information about flight status for the Colorado Springs Airport visit flycos.com or contact the individual airline.

Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management Winter Weather Hub: pproem.com/winterstorm

For information about City snow routes, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/snow