Nichushkin scores in OT and Colorado erases a 3-goal deficit for a 4-3 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored 30 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have now won five straight. Ross Colton also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves. Nikita Zadorov and J.T. Miller each contributed a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who had won four in a row. Ilya Mikheyev also had a goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 34 shots for Vancouver filling in for the injured Thatcher Demko.

