NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position. Hainline’s retirement will be effective on May 31. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that sought to provide college athletes with the best environment for safety, excellence and wellness. A former college tennis player, Hainline had served as chief medical officer of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and the United States Tennis Association.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.