Man convicted in Southern California slayings of his 4 children and their grandmother in 2021

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the 2021 slayings of his four children and their grandmother in Southern California. Jurors handed down the verdict Tuesday. Germarcus Lamar David was found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death. Sentencing is scheduled for April 24. His public defender says she will not comment on the case until then. The slayings occurred in the family’s home in Lancaster, a city in the Antelope Valley high desert north of Los Angeles.

